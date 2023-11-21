Sengun supplied 30 points (13-23 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-116 loss to the Warriors.

Despite the loss, Sengun turned in his best scoring performance of the season, and notched the second-highest rebound total of the campaign as well. Although the Rockets have lost three straight games, they came out of the gate hot, and Sengun's excellent play should help keep them in contention as the season progresses.