Sengun finished Saturday's 127-126 overtime win over the Jazz with 37 points (15-26 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 42 minutes.

Sengun showcased extraordinary usage while contributing across the board and only posting one turnover. His 26 shot attempts marked a career high, although he's now logged seven games with 20-plus shots this season after never exceeding 17 shots in a game last season. Sengun's footwork combined with a quality mid-range jumper and blossoming foul-drawing prowess en route to 5.5 free-throws per game combines to form a stellar offensive portfolio.