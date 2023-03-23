Sengun supplied 25 points (11-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals over 32 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 130-125 loss to the Grizzlies.

Sengun missed Monday's contest against Golden State due to illness, but returned to the court Wednesday. He managed to put up a solid performance before ultimately fouling out of the contest with just 1:26 remaining in the fourth. The second year pro should continue to play a big role down the stretch for the Rockets who are looking to build for the future.