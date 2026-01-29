default-cbs-image
Sengun exited Wednesday's game against the Spurs in the fourth quarter due to an apparent right ankle issue, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com. However, he returned with 7:47 remaining.

Sengun limped to the locker room but returned to the bench shortly thereafter. He appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest after checking back in.

