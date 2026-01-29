Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Briefly exits Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun exited Wednesday's game against the Spurs in the fourth quarter due to an apparent right ankle issue, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com. However, he returned with 7:47 remaining.
Sengun limped to the locker room but returned to the bench shortly thereafter. He appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest after checking back in.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Rolls to 33-point night•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Nears triple-double in win•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Logs five steals in Sunday's win•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Records another double-double•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Dishes 11 dimes in Tuesday's win•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Returns with 19 points•