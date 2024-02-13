Sengun (back) tallied 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-8 FT), six assists, three rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 36 minutes Monday in the Rockets' 105-103 win over the Knicks.

Though Sengun fell short of his season-long averages in points (21.2) and rebounds (9.2), he salvaged his night by providing his most blocks since Jan. 17 while also shining as a facilitator. Perhaps more important than his production was the fact that Sengun logged 36 minutes, an encouraging sign after he missed Saturday's loss to Atlanta with lower-back pain.