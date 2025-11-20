Sengun totaled 28 points (10-17 FG, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 victory over the Cavaliers.

Sengun enjoyed yet another successful night across the board, securing his fifth consecutive double-double. He was far more efficient than his 11-for-31 showing from the field Sunday, needing only 17 field-goal attempts to lead the Rockets in scoring. Sengun continues to prove that he's one of the best all-around big men in the game, averaging 24.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 blocks over his last five appearances.