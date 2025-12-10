Sengun (illness) isn't on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Clippers.

Sengun missed back-to-back games with an illness, but after returning to practice Tuesday, he's been given the green light to face LAC. The 23-year-old big man had scored 25 or more points in three straight games before falling ill. He averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks across 32 minutes during that stretch.