Sengun (back) will play Monday against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sengun was a true game-time call leading up to Monday's tipoff, but he's been given the green light after successfully making it through pregame warmups. He's coming off his second double-double of the season in which he dropped 23 points and added 10 boards, five assists and one block in 31 minutes Sunday against the Lakers.