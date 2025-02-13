Sengun (back) is active and starting Wednesday against the Suns, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.
Sengun was forced to depart Sunday's game against Toronto due to back spasms and was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game due to the issue. However, he's been given the green light to face Phoenix.
