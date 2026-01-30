Sengun (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Sengun was initially listed as questionable after spraining his right ankle against the Spurs on Wednesday, but the fifth-year center has been officially cleared to play in Thursday's contest. He has averaged 20.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks over 34.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.