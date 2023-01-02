Sengun (back) will play in Monday's game against Dallas, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After missing the previous game with a sore back, Sengun has been cleared from the injury report and will presumably reclaim his spot in the Rockets' starting lineup at center. The big man played only 17 minutes in his last game Thursday at Dallas, though that was largely due to early foul trouble. Prior to that contest, Sengun finished scoreless in 22 minutes against Boston on Tuesday, though for the most part he's been a fairly reliable fantasy asset this season.