Sengun finished Wednesday's 124-119 overtime loss to the Bulls with 25 points (11-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 41 minutes.

Sengun ended just one rebound shy of recording a third consecutive double-double, but the big man had another impressive showing as the Rockets fell to the Bulls in overtime. Sengun has a strong claim to be one of the most productive centers in the Western Conference in recent weeks, as he's averaging 22.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game since the start of December.