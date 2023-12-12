Sengun logged 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 93-82 win over the Spurs.

Sengun is firmly entrenched as one of the most productive big men in the Western Conference due to his two-way ability, and he's posting career-best numbers in his third year in the league by playing alongside two skilled guards in Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet. Through 20 appearances, Sengun is averaging 20.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game -- all career-best numbers.