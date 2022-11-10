Sengun delivered 17 points (5-8 FG, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 116-109 loss against the Raptors.

Sengun is a double-double threat every time he steps on the court, and the big man has looked good in recent weeks. He has started each of Houston's last seven games, and he has delivered double-digit points with seven or more rebounds each time, including three double-doubles in that span. As if that wasn't enough, his three blocks in this game tied a season-high output for him.