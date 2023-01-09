Sengun supplied 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

Sengun finished just two rebounds away from a double-double, and for the most part, he matched up quite well with Rudy Gobert on both ends of the court. The versatile big man only has three double-doubles in his last 10 games, but he's averaging 15.7 points and 8.2 boards per contest in that span.