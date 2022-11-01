Sengun provided 14 points (4-8 FG, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers.

Sengun has started in each of Houston's last three games and is putting up the numbers many fantasy managers expected him to do so -- he has scored at least 14 points while pulling down at least nine rebounds in each of those outings. He's been remarkably consistent as a two-way presence and should remain valuable in fantasy as long as he remains locked into a 20-plus-minute role.