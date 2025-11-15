Sengun delivered 25 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and three blocks over 36 minutes in Friday's 140-116 win over the Trail Blazers.

Sengun finished just one assist away from recording a triple-double, something he's yet to achieve this season, although this was his sixth double-double over his last seven appearances. Furthermore, Sengun ranked either first or second among Rockets players in each of the five major categories. The star big man has been remarkably consistent as one of Houston's go-to weapons on offense so far -- despite the offseason addition of Kevin Durant.