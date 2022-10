Sengun, despite Bruno Fernando (knee) being out, will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coach Stephen Silas is truly committed to Sengun coming off the bench, as he'll start Usman Garuba -- zero minutes in the first two games -- over Sengun. Sengun still managed to produce 23 points, 12 boards, two blocks, one steal and one assist in 27 minutes against the Grizzlies on Friday, so fantasy managers don't need to panic.