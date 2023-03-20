Sengun is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors due to an illness, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Sengun played 31 minutes during the first half of Houston's back-to-back set Sunday, but he's apparently under the weather a day later. If he's sidelined Monday, Usman Garuba, Boban Marjanovic and Frank Kaminsky are all candidates for increased roles.