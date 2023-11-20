Sengun is questionable for Monday's matchup against Golden State due to a lower back contusion.

Sengun posted 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and a block during Sunday's loss to the Lakers, but he's in danger of missing the second half of a back-to-back set. This is the Rockets' first back-to-back of the season, so it's possible they are simply exercising caution with their talented big man. If Sengun is ruled out, Jock Landale and Jeff Green would be candidates to join the starting lineup.