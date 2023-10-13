Sengun recorded 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block across 22 minutes in Thursday's 120-87 preseason win over New Orleans.

Sengun was one of the most productive centers in fantasy during the 2022-23 season due to his two-way play and his ability to fill the stat sheet on any given night, and that was on display here as well. Firmly entrenched as Houston's starting center, Sengun should be a reliable play every time the Rockets step on the court once the regular season begins.