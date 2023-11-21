Sengun supplied 30 points (13-23 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-116 loss to the Warriors.

Sengun's availability was in question leading up to the opening tip while he dealt with a back issue, but he not only managed to suit up, but he also turned in what might have been his most complete all-around fantasy line of the season. Perhaps more importantly, the Rockets seem to be leaning more heavily on Sengun than they had been earlier in this season, which has raised his value up another notch. Sengun has cleared 30 minutes in each of the last five games, averaging 24.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers over that stretch.