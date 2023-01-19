Sengun chipped in 24 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 loss to the Hornets.
Sengun was efficient from the floor, active on the glass and sharp as a playmaker, and that resulted in the big man posting a double-double for the fourth time over his last seven games. One of Sengun's most significant improvements this season has been his playmaking ability, and the second-year center is putting up elite passing numbers for a player in his position. Over his last five outings, Sengun is averaging 19.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting an elite 66.7 percent from the field.
