Sengun had 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 122-114 preseason win over Indiana.

Sengun closed the preseason with a fantastic performance, reassuring fantasy managers who may have already snapped him up in drafts. After a stop-start campaign during the 2021-22 season, Sengun is now firmly entrenched as the starting center. Based on his ability to contribute in multiple categories, he could very well be set for a top-50 season. With that being said, the recent hype has resulted in his ADP climbing into that range, meaning there is not a lot of meat left on the bone when it comes to upside.