Sengun ended with 22 points (9-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 overtime win over Minnesota.

Sengun produced his third triple-double of the year while stuffing the stat sheet on both ends of the floor. The 22-year-old delivered his eighth 20-point performance Tuesday, and he also racked up 10-plus boards for the 13th time in 19 regular-season outings. Despite blocking zero shots across his last four games, the big man tied Amen Thompson for the team high in swats against the Timberwolves. Sengun has also totaled nine steals over his last five outings. The star center has been dominant thus far, and his contributions have been a huge reason why the Rockets are advancing to the Knockout Round of the NBA Cup.