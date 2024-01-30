Sengun finished Monday's 135-119 win over the Lakers with 31 points (14-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes.

Sengun shredded the Lakers' interior defense while helping Houston dominate the rebounding battle -- the Rockets grabbed 56 boards compared to just 35 for the Lakers. The center benefited from a hobbled Anthony Davis (Achilles/groin) on Monday, but Sengun has shined throughout January regardless of the quality of his opposition. In 16 appearances this month, Sengun is averaging 23.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.8 minutes per contest while shooting 54.9 percent from the floor.