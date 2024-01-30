Sengun finished Monday's 135-119 win over the Lakers with 31 points (14-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes.

Sengun shredded the Lakers' interior defense en route to multiple dunks, while leading a dominant route in the rebounding battle -- with Houston grabbing 56 boards compared to just 35 for the Lakers. Sengun benefitted from a hobbled Anthony Davis (Achilles/groin) on Monday, but he's been on fire in January, averaging 23.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 54.9 percent shooting across 16 games.