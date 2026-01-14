Sengun logged 23 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds and one block over 36 minutes during the Rockets' 119-113 win over the Bulls on Tuesday.

Sengun finished tied with Amen Thompson as the Rockets' second-leading scorer behind Kevin Durant (28 points), and Sengun's 11 dimes were his most in a game since Dec. 1 against the Jazz (14). The fifth-year center has played 35-plus minutes in each of the two games since returning from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, so it appears he has fully recovered from that issue. Sengun is averaging 21.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over 34.4 minutes per game this season.