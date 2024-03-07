Sengun supplied 23 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 FT), 19 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to the Clippers.
Sengun led all players in Wednesday's contest in rebounds and assists while tallying a team-best point total in one of his best outings of the season. Sengun handed out a season-high assist total while hauling in a season-best rebound mark in his second triple-double of the year.
