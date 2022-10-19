Sengun is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener versus the Hawks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bruno Fernando will get the start Wednesday, as was rumored. Sengun started and played 25 minutes in last Friday's preseason finale but has lost the starting job for the regular season. Sengun is still in line to receive plenty of playing time as the team's backup center.
