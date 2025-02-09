Sengun (back) did not return to Sunday's 94-87 win over the Raptors. He finished with zero points (0-3 FG) and three rebounds in three minutes.

The star big man left the game due to a lumbar spasm that he suffered early in the first quarter, paving the way for Jeff Green and Jock Landale to see extended run in the loss. Sengun will have until Wednesday's game against the Suns to recover, and if he's unable to play, Steven Adams (ankle) will likely receive the starting nod.