Sengun posted 21 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 19 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals over 35 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 118-105 victory over Oklahoma City.

Alperen was an absolute force on the glass in the fourth quarter, grabbing up 10 rebounds, three of which came on the offensive end to help Houston close out the Thunder down the final stretch. He added eight points in the quarter on 4-of-8 shooting to go along with three assists, two steals and a block. Sengun collected 13 of his game and season-high 19 rebounds in the second half while reaching the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season. The double-double was his fifth of the season.