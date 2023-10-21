Sengun posted 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 110-104 preseason win over the Heat.

Sengun recorded a game-high seven offensive rebounds in Friday's victory. Against Miami, the third-year center had his best preseason outing. Sengun is expected to start alongside Jabari Smith in Houston's frontcourt this season.