Sengun contributed 20 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks across 26 minutes during Sunday's 143-107 victory over the Bulls.
Despite playing in just over 25 minutes in Sunday's blowout victory, Sengun did it all for Houston while leading the team in rebounds and assists and ending as one of two players with 20 or more points in a triple-double showcase. Sengun has recorded a triple-double in two outings this season, which have occured in the last two games. Sengun has posted at least a double-double in all but three contests.
