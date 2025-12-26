Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Double-double in Christmas Day win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun amassed 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-96 win over the Lakers.
Sengun shook off a questionable tag related to left calf tightness and came through with his 16th double-double of the season in a Christmas Day victory. The fifth-year center has been excellent overall, though the three-point shot has been absent, as he hasn't attempted one in the past two games and is 0-for-14 from deep over the past eight contests since his last make Dec. 1.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Good to go for Christmas Day•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Records double-double in loss•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Paces team with 28 points•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Double-doubles with eight dimes•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Posts triple-double in OT loss•