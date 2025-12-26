Sengun amassed 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-96 win over the Lakers.

Sengun shook off a questionable tag related to left calf tightness and came through with his 16th double-double of the season in a Christmas Day victory. The fifth-year center has been excellent overall, though the three-point shot has been absent, as he hasn't attempted one in the past two games and is 0-for-14 from deep over the past eight contests since his last make Dec. 1.