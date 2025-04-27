Sengun amassed 15 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Saturday's 104-93 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Sengun finished Saturday's game as the Rockets' leading rebounder and second in points behind Fred VanVleet (17). It was Sengun's second-straight double-double, though he missed all but one of his attempts from the charity stripe. He has averaged 19.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 35.4 minutes over the first three games of the series.