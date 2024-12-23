Sengun logged 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 victory over the Raptors.

The double-double was Sengun's 19th of the season, tying him with Nikola Jokic and Ivica Zubic for sixth in the league, while Sunday's performance was only the third time this season the fourth-year center has produced multiple blocks and steals in the same game. Over the last 10 games, Sengun is averaging 19.4 points, 10.5 boards, 6.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.