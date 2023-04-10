Sengun produced 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 victory over Washington.

It's the 29th double-double of the season for Sengun, who reeled off six straight to wrap up his second NBA season. The 20-year-old averaged 16.7 points, 13.8 boards, 5.0 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 threes over that stretch, and barring a significant addition to the Rockets frontcourt in the offseason, he could be headed for a big 2023-24 campaign.