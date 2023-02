Sengun supplied 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 win over Oklahoma City.

Sengun returned to the starting lineup after missing Saturday's game due to an illness. His workload is no longer a concern for fantasy managers these days, as he's been able to eclipse 30 minutes in his last eight appearances with averages of 19.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.1 steals in that span.