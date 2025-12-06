Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Doubtful for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun (illness) is doubtful for Saturday's game in Dallas.
Steven Adams, who started Friday's game, has already been ruled out for Saturday with an ankle injury, so Clint Capela could potentially be looking at major minutes and a starting role versus the Mavericks. Check back for official confirmation on Sengun's status closer to tip-off.
