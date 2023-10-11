Sengun posted 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 122-103 preseason win over Indiana.
Sengun was relatively efficient from the floor Tuesday, and he led the team in free-throw attempts in the comfortable victory. The 21-year-old took a step forward last year, averaging 14.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 28.9 minutes per game over 75 appearances, and it was encouraging to see him generate a well-rounded stat line in Tuesday's preseason opener.
