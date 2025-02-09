Sengun registered 30 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 38 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to Dallas.

Sengun was limited to just five points in the first half of Saturday's game, but he came alive in the second half with 25 points as the Rockets attempted to make a late comeback. Sengun finished as the game's leading scorer, and it was the first time since Jan. 9 that he had scored 30 points. The Rockets will look to break out of their six-game losing streak Sunday against the Raptors.