Sengun finished Saturday's 127-126 overtime win over the Jazz with 37 points (15-26 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 42 minutes.

Sengun showcased extraordinary usage while contributing across the board and posting only one turnover in the narrow win. His 26 shot attempts marked a career high, although he's now logged seven games with 20-plus shots this season after never exceeding 17 shots in a game in 2022-23. Sengun's nifty footwork combined with a quality mid-range jumper and blossoming foul-drawing prowess en route to 5.5 free-throws per game combines to form a stellar offensive portfolio.