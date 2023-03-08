Sengun ended with 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-96 loss to the Nets.

Sengun has now recorded three straight double-doubles and four across his last six outings, as he continues to prove he's a strong fantasy asset regardless of the team and overlooking the team's struggles. The second-year big man is averaging 12.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.8 steals per game since the start of February (15 games).