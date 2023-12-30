Sengun supplied 28 points (12-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 131-127 loss to the 76ers.

Sengun has established himself as one of the most dominant big men in the league, and his ability to fill the stat sheet on a regular basis makes him an absolute stud in fantasy. He's been on a tear of late, posting double-doubles with at least three assists in four of his last five appearances. He has 10 double-doubles on the year across 30 appearances.