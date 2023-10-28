Sengun fouled out of Friday's 126-122 overtime loss to the Spurs after recording 25 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 41 minutes.

Sengun couldn't finish the game due to his foul trouble and had the challenging task of dealing with Zach Collins, one of the most physical big men in the league, but he delivered an impressive outing, showcasing his elite passing ability and once again proving he's one of the most versatile centers in The Association. Sengun needs to be more consistent on a game-to-game basis, but he has the potential to become a stat-filling machine as the season advances.