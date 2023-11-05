Sengun closed with 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 107-89 win over Sacramento.

Sengun engaged in quite a battle with one of the best big men in the league, Domantas Sabonis, and while he couldn't prevent the Kings star from finishing with a double-double, Sengun posted excellent numbers in his own right again. The big man has now scored at least 15 points in four straight contests, and even though he only has one double-double to show, Sengun has racked up at least seven boards four times and at least six dimes four times a swell.