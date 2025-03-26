Sengun racked up 18 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 victory over Atlanta.

Sengun couldn't replicate the impressive triple-double he notched against the Nuggets on Sunday, but the big man continues to fill the stat sheet every time he steps on the hardwood. Sengun's numbers might not be as inflated as they were earlier in the season, but he remains very productive in a position where there isn't a lot of top-end talent. The All-Star big man is averaging 17.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and a combined 2.0 steals-plus-blocks per game over his last 10 appearances.