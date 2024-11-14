Sengun finished Wednesday's 111-103 victory over the Clippers with 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and one steal over 30 minutes.

Sengun was impressive Wednesday and made his presence felt on both ends of the court while dominating Ivica Zubac, who entered this game on a run of three straight double-doubles. Sengun remains one of the most consistent and productive big men in the NBA, and he's an absolute stud in fantasy thanks to his averages of 19.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per game in seven outings since the beginning of November. He also has five double-doubles in that span.