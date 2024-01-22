Sengun produced 24 points (10-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-107 loss to Boston.

Sengun posted his first triple-double of the season and delivered a statement performance against one of the best teams in The Association, showing an efficient touch from the field, energy on the glass and top-notch vision as a playmaker. Sengun has posted a double-double or triple-double in four of his last five outings, and he's Houston's main fantasy option by a wide margin in a season in which he's settled as one of the most productive big men in the league.